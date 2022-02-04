Hourglass Capital LLC Purchases 520 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NCR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NCR by 1,041.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR by 150.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in NCR by 41.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in NCR during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in NCR by 11,541.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

Shares of NCR opened at $37.80 on Friday. NCR Co. has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NCR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.