Hourglass Capital LLC Purchases 120 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Hourglass Capital LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Eagle Materials worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 419.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 600.0% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth $161,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXP shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.46.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $143.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $169.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.41.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $1,590,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $495,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,510,731 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

