Hourglass Capital LLC Has $8.16 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,970 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan comprises about 2.2% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 269,685 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $10,008,000 after purchasing an additional 31,479 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $291,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $269,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 363,664 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $13,496,000 after buying an additional 53,266 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 500.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 828,618 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,750,000 after purchasing an additional 690,697 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Argus increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.65.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.48. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $46.20. The firm has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.