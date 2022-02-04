Hourglass Capital LLC Has $5.93 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sysco comprises approximately 1.6% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 1.2% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Sysco by 0.6% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.7% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.5% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

NYSE SYY opened at $79.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.02, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

