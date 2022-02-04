Hourglass Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Hourglass Capital LLC raised its holdings in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 409,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paysafe by 379.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000.

NASDAQ:PSFE opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60. Paysafe Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.81.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $353.59 million for the quarter. Paysafe had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paysafe Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

PSFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised shares of Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paysafe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

