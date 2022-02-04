Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Shares Up 6.9% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) shot up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $40.34 and last traded at $40.10. 765 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 264,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.50.

The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $101,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.32.

About Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN)

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

