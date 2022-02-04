Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Honeywell International updated its FY22 guidance to $8.40-8.70 EPS.

Honeywell International stock opened at $191.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $191.58 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,659,440,000 after purchasing an additional 165,235 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 241,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.38.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

