Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target Cut to $212.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its price objective cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $228.00 to $212.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.95. 143,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,631,314. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.91. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $191.58 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 123,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,049,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Honeywell International by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $551,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,700,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $811,812,000 after purchasing an additional 615,518 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.