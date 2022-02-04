Holderness Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 305,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,739,000 after purchasing an additional 20,392 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 77,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 209,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 20,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $105.42 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $90.75 and a 1-year high of $114.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.75.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

