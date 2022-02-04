Holderness Investments Co. Increases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total value of $1,487,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total transaction of $4,001,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,869 shares of company stock worth $27,808,950. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $289.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $206.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $305.54 and its 200-day moving average is $308.57. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

