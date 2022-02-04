Holderness Investments Co. Has $4.03 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Holderness Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,317 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.3% of Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $485.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $457.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $509.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $474.19 and its 200-day moving average is $441.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

