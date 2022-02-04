Holderness Investments Co. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Holderness Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,743,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Enbridge by 2,056.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,000,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,475,000 after buying an additional 5,721,762 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Enbridge by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $890,622,000 after buying an additional 4,208,208 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,499,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,873 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,022,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.53.

Enbridge stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $87.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.673 per share. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.27%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

