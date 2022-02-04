HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 827,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,081 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $53,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 309,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,844,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 82,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 128.1% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 296,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,690,000 after buying an additional 166,679 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 91,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $65.12 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $73.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.03.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

