HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 236,763 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 96.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 483,174 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,763 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $97,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 55.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $234.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.84 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.95 and a 200 day moving average of $224.45.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.80%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI raised Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.57.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

