HighTower Advisors LLC Has $57.58 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,224,345 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,515 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $57,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $49.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.62 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average of $49.11.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

