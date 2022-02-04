HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 627,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,555 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $50,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 20.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 33.6% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.18.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $89.08 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $91.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.45 and a 200-day moving average of $86.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $186,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $546,084 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

