HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,307,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,099 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of TC Energy worth $62,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 25.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 58.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 428.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

TRP stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.05. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $41.89 and a 12-month high of $55.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.6986 per share. This represents a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 180.26%.

TRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

