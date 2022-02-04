HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 92,774 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,774 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $81,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,350,000 after buying an additional 660,280 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,539,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,707,000 after buying an additional 552,028 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 398.3% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 433,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,883,000 after buying an additional 346,167 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,853,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,400,000 after buying an additional 337,358 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,610,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,682,000 after buying an additional 321,501 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $155.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.41. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $130.38 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

