Highbridge Capital Management LLC Sells 53,068 Shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 584,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,068 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 2.67% of PMV Consumer Acquisition worth $5,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PMV Consumer Acquisition by 11,025.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in PMV Consumer Acquisition by 33.7% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 40,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in PMV Consumer Acquisition by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 24,402 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in PMV Consumer Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $282,000. 62.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PMVC stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,931. PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

