Highbridge Capital Management LLC Has $8.76 Million Position in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PANA)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PANA) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 898,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,214 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II worth $8,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II by 10.2% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 110,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 10,225 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $461,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $598,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

PANA remained flat at $$9.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. 6 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,723. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70. Panacea Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.23.

Panacea Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

