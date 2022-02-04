Highbridge Capital Management LLC Has $16.45 Million Stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,627,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312,181 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 8.38% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II worth $16,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THCA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 253.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 26,758 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 92.8% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 134,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 64,940 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 162.7% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 302,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 187,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter worth $3,823,000. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tuscan Holdings Corp. II alerts:

Shares of THCA opened at $10.24 on Friday. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.