Highbridge Capital Management LLC Buys 960,965 Shares of Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) by 142.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,634,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960,965 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amryt Pharma were worth $19,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amryt Pharma alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMYT. Zacks Investment Research raised Amryt Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMYT opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $637.71 million, a P/E ratio of -20.77 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Amryt Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.87.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.34 million. Amryt Pharma had a negative return on equity of 73.58% and a negative net margin of 41.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amryt Pharma plc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Amryt Pharma Profile

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.