Highbridge Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) by 44.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,663,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514,026 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition were worth $16,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 31,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COOL opened at $9.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $10.52.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

