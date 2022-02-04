Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) SVP Sells $673,855.00 in Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $673,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of HES traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.00. 2,866,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,337,383. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $56.33 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.79.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 492,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,425,000 after purchasing an additional 217,293 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 9,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.
Hess Company Profile
Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.
