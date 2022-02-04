Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) EVP Timothy B. Goodell Sells 65,867 Shares of Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 65,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $6,022,878.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $92.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.78. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $56.33 and a 1 year high of $95.10.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

HES has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HES. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Hess by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Hess by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

