Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) EVP Timothy B. Goodell Sells 65,867 Shares of Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 65,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $6,022,878.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Hess stock opened at $92.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.78. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $56.33 and a 1 year high of $95.10.
Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HES has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.79.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HES. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Hess by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Hess by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hess Company Profile
Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.
