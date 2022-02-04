Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) COO Gregory P. Hill Sells 25,764 Shares

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) COO Gregory P. Hill sold 25,764 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $92.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $56.33 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.78.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HES. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,385,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Hess by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hess by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,593,030,000 after purchasing an additional 138,621 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Hess by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 310,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,216,000 after purchasing an additional 40,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hess by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,143,000 after purchasing an additional 439,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HES. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.79.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

