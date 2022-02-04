Hershey Trust Co. Purchases New Position in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Fulcrum Therapeutics comprises approximately 0.0% of Hershey Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 32.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 129,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 143.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.52. The company had a trading volume of 157 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,457. The stock has a market cap of $426.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.64. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $33.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.19.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.21% and a negative net margin of 409.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

