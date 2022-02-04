Hershey Trust Co. Has $26.62 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Hershey Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1,298.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,000 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 0.3% of Hershey Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hershey Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $26,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of IWM traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.09. 315,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,342,051. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.09 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.93 and its 200 day moving average is $221.27.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

