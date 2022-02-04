Hershey (NYSE:HSY) PT Raised to $206.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $193.00 to $206.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HSY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.30.

Shares of HSY opened at $203.92 on Friday. Hershey has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $206.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.18. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total transaction of $1,057,009.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $1,983,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,279 shares of company stock worth $5,351,797 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Hershey by 5.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 33.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,126,000 after purchasing an additional 70,679 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Hershey by 12.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,583,000 after purchasing an additional 31,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Hershey by 259.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 190,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,170,000 after purchasing an additional 137,461 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

