Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Bank of America

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price increased by analysts at Bank of America from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.34% from the stock’s previous close.

HSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.54.

Hershey stock opened at $203.92 on Friday. Hershey has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $206.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.18.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hershey will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $52,845.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $879,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,797. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

