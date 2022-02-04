Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Henry Schein from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $76.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.41 and its 200 day moving average is $76.72. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

