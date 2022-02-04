Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

HENKY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Societe Generale raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

HENKY stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.47. 290,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,163. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $26.04.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

