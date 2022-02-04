Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) Insider Ronald Gould Buys 22,324 Shares

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) insider Ronald Gould acquired 22,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 294 ($3.95) per share, with a total value of £65,632.56 ($88,239.53).

Shares of HFEL stock opened at GBX 291.50 ($3.92) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £440.44 million and a PE ratio of 14.29. Henderson Far East Income Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 285.90 ($3.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 341.50 ($4.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 296.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 300.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. Henderson Far East Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

