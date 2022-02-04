HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €106.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($119.10) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HFG. Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($86.52) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($76.40) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.10 ($105.73) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €90.46 ($101.64).

Get HelloFresh alerts:

ETR:HFG opened at €53.38 ($59.98) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of €67.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of €78.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion and a PE ratio of 31.79. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of €53.15 ($59.72) and a fifty-two week high of €97.50 ($109.55).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.