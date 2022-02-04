Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,795 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.26% of Helios Technologies worth $6,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Helios Technologies news, insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $100,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc Bertoneche sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $535,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,010. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HLIO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

HLIO opened at $73.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.18. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $114.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.51.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.93 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.43%.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

