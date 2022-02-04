Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Price Target Raised to C$10.50

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CDDRF. Desjardins lifted their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Headwater Exploration in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$7.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Headwater Exploration has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

Shares of CDDRF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.76. 33,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,970. Headwater Exploration has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.77.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

