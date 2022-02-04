Head to Head Contrast: Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) and Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX)

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) and Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.8% of Banner shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Truxton shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Banner shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Banner pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Truxton pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Banner pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Truxton pays out 24.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banner has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Banner is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Banner and Truxton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banner 32.62% 12.42% 1.26% Truxton 37.11% N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banner and Truxton’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banner $616.92 million 3.34 $201.05 million $5.77 10.43 Truxton $39.19 million 5.31 $14.54 million $5.01 14.42

Banner has higher revenue and earnings than Truxton. Banner is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Truxton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Banner has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truxton has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Banner and Truxton, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banner 0 1 0 1 3.00 Truxton 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banner presently has a consensus target price of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.69%. Given Banner’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Banner is more favorable than Truxton.

Summary

Banner beats Truxton on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

About Truxton

Truxton Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking and business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans, Commercial Real Estate Loans, Residential Real Estate Loans, Construction and Land Development Loans, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Loans segment includes loans for commercial, industrial or agricultural purposes to business enterprises that are not secured by real estate. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment refers to the loans secured by non-residential real estate and improvements thereon. The Residential Real Estate Loans segment comprises the loans secured by residential real estate, including single-family and multi-family dwellings. The Construction and Land Development Loans segment consists of loans that finance the process of improving properties preparatory to erecting new structures or the on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential or farm buildings. The Consumer Loans segment is composed of the loans to individuals for household, family, and other personal expenditures that are not secured by real estate. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Na

