Harvard Management Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Harvard Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,163,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694,852 shares during the period. Sana Biotechnology accounts for approximately 1.5% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $26,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 160.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 27,979 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 180.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,717,000 after buying an additional 991,384 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 249.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 54.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 752,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,949,000 after buying an additional 266,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SANA traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $7.48. 1,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,826. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.82. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

