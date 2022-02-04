Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target Raised to C$61.00

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$65.00 to C$63.50 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$67.50 to C$75.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hardwoods Distribution currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$64.07.

Shares of TSE:HDI opened at C$46.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18. Hardwoods Distribution has a one year low of C$27.03 and a one year high of C$49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$471.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$568.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hardwoods Distribution will post 5.1799999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Hardwoods Distribution’s payout ratio is currently 6.66%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

