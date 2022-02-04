Hardwoods Distribution Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.74 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hardwoods Distribution in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.74 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.53. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$471.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$568.61 million.

HDI has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$75.50 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. raised their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$65.00 to C$63.50 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$64.07.

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution stock opened at C$46.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.12. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12 month low of C$27.03 and a 12 month high of C$49.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. Hardwoods Distribution’s payout ratio is presently 6.66%.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

