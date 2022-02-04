Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Price Target Increased to €188.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) had its target price increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €185.00 ($207.87) to €188.00 ($211.24) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HVRRY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hannover Rück from €146.00 ($164.04) to €145.70 ($163.71) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Societe Generale cut Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.93.

Shares of Hannover Rück stock traded down $3.60 on Friday, hitting $98.69. 3,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,424. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.27 and its 200 day moving average is $91.81. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $102.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Hannover Rück will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

