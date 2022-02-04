Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2,161.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 135,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 129,682 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 43,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 14,896 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

HASI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $39.78 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.66 and a 1-year high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.91.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 42.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,269,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,906,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.