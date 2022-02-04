Hacken Token (HAI) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last week, Hacken Token has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Hacken Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0911 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hacken Token has a market capitalization of $43.42 million and $1.37 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hacken Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00049960 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,864.72 or 0.07269335 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00053692 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,353.93 or 0.99862181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00053420 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token was first traded on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 476,402,613 coins. Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling Hacken Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hacken Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hacken Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hacken Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hacken Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.