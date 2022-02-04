Guardion Health Sciences (GHSI) & Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ: GHSI) is one of 922 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Guardion Health Sciences to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Guardion Health Sciences alerts:

12.3% of Guardion Health Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Guardion Health Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Guardion Health Sciences and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardion Health Sciences -282.96% -35.94% -34.20% Guardion Health Sciences Competitors -4,228.40% -124.09% -13.82%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Guardion Health Sciences and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Guardion Health Sciences $1.89 million -$8.57 million -0.76 Guardion Health Sciences Competitors $1.77 billion $144.36 million 1.90

Guardion Health Sciences’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Guardion Health Sciences. Guardion Health Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Guardion Health Sciences has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guardion Health Sciences’ peers have a beta of 0.85, suggesting that their average stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Guardion Health Sciences and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardion Health Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Guardion Health Sciences Competitors 5444 19762 42160 813 2.56

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 107.06%. Given Guardion Health Sciences’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Guardion Health Sciences has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Guardion Health Sciences peers beat Guardion Health Sciences on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Guardion Health Sciences Company Profile

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.is a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company, which develops medical foods and medical devices in the ocular health space and develops nutraceutical products to provide supportive health benefits to consumers. The firm operates through the following segments Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals & Medical Devices. The Medical Devices segment includes a portfolio of medical diagnostic devices currently focused on the ocular space and contrast testing. The Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals segment provides a portfolio of science-based, clinically supported nutrition, medical foods, and supplements. Its products include Lumega-Z, GlaucoCetin, ImmuneSF, VectorVision, and MapcatSF. The company was founded by Michael Favish in 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Guardion Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardion Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.