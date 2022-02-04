GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 2,420 Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.28% of TriState Capital worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TriState Capital by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,130,000 after buying an additional 66,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TriState Capital by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,858,000 after buying an additional 128,476 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 612,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,055 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TriState Capital by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 503,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,841 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriState Capital stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,933. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $32.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.92%. On average, analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSC. B. Riley lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TriState Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

