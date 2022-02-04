GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $4.60 Million in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 280,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,000. KAR Auction Services accounts for approximately 0.5% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,234,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,419,000 after acquiring an additional 409,629 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,797,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,024,000 after acquiring an additional 719,088 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,154,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,826,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,150,000 after acquiring an additional 289,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 47,688.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,723,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,645,000 after buying an additional 2,718,237 shares during the period.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Shares of KAR stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.28. The company had a trading volume of 21,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,639. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average is $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1,364.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.41.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $535.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

KAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.