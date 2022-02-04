GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $2.38 Million in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 55,822 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 12,080.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in CDK Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CDK shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of CDK Global stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.64. 2,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,789. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day moving average of $42.88. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 119.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

