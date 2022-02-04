GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $2.12 Million Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the third quarter worth about $443,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 8.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in AptarGroup by 10.1% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 32.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 301,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,963,000 after acquiring an additional 73,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

NYSE:ATR traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $114.39. 270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.26 and its 200-day moving average is $125.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.37 and a 1-year high of $158.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

