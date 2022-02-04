GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 5,577 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 438,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,854,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.3% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 315,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,939,000 after acquiring an additional 46,548 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,685 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

USPH traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.18. The company had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,123. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.51. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.41. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.43 and a 1 year high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $1,126,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

