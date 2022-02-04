Gs Investments Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Gs Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial comprises approximately 2.2% of Gs Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 69.5% in the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 64,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,058,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth about $1,056,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.77.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,158 shares of company stock worth $8,013,525 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AMP traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $305.72. 4,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,357. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $304.43 and a 200 day moving average of $287.05. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.26 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.45. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

